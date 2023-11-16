Previous
Patterns in the sand by Dawn
Patterns in the sand

16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Olwynne
Lovely texture and pattern
November 15th, 2023  
katy ace
I have never seen anything like this before what causes it? Is it from the Water receding or something else?
November 15th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
Great textures and patterns.
November 15th, 2023  
Heather ace
A great sighting and capture, Dawn! This makes a wonderful abstract, courtesy of nature! Fav
November 15th, 2023  
Pat
Super swirls, I love it!
November 15th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely natural patterns.
November 15th, 2023  
Larry Steager ace
Beautiful.
November 15th, 2023  
