Previous
Photo 1406
Patterns in the sand
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
7
3
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2471
photos
169
followers
123
following
385% complete
View this month »
1399
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
Latest from all albums
406
1403
407
1404
1405
408
409
1406
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
15th November 2023 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Olwynne
Lovely texture and pattern
November 15th, 2023
katy
ace
I have never seen anything like this before what causes it? Is it from the Water receding or something else?
November 15th, 2023
Bill Davidson
Great textures and patterns.
November 15th, 2023
Heather
ace
A great sighting and capture, Dawn! This makes a wonderful abstract, courtesy of nature! Fav
November 15th, 2023
Pat
Super swirls, I love it!
November 15th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely natural patterns.
November 15th, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Beautiful.
November 15th, 2023
