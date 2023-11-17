Sign up
Photo 1407
Kayak fishing
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Photo Details
Views
24
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
9th November 2023 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice simple capture, tells a story
November 16th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
solitude.
November 16th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice minimalism
November 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
A great place to be.
November 16th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Al alone
November 16th, 2023
katy
ace
Terrific minimalist shot. That seems like it would be very difficult to do
November 16th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice minimalist shot!
November 16th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@busylady
@yaorenliu
Thanking you both for kind comments
@365projectorgchristine
Thanking you Christine also for fav
@wakelys
@beryl
@grammyn
@carole_sandford
Thanking you all for your kind comments.
Katy once where they get to where they wish to be the paddles a in the canoe and they drift fish he was way out from land and a great day !
November 16th, 2023
