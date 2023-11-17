Previous
Kayak fishing by Dawn
Kayak fishing

17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
Judith Johnson ace
Nice simple capture, tells a story
November 16th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
solitude.
November 16th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice minimalism
November 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
A great place to be.
November 16th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Al alone
November 16th, 2023  
katy ace
Terrific minimalist shot. That seems like it would be very difficult to do
November 16th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Nice minimalist shot!
November 16th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@busylady @yaorenliu
Thanking you both for kind comments

@365projectorgchristine Thanking you Christine also for fav

@wakelys @beryl @grammyn
@carole_sandford
Thanking you all for your kind comments.
Katy once where they get to where they wish to be the paddles a in the canoe and they drift fish he was way out from land and a great day !
November 16th, 2023  
