Photo 1408
Yesterday the wind started to increase and out came windsurfers
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great shot I'd love to be doing that
November 17th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Nice action shot
November 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thanking you you Christine also for fav me too only 15 yrs ago lol
@seattlite
Thanking you Gloria also for fav
November 17th, 2023
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shot
November 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@jeremyccc
Thanking you Jeremy
November 17th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Awesome
November 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Always fun to see the action on the water.
November 17th, 2023
bkb in the city
Great capture
November 17th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice action shot.
November 17th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Great capture
November 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Amazing capture!
November 17th, 2023
@seattlite Thanking you Gloria also for fav