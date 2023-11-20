Sign up
Photo 1410
Yesterday saw surfers come out to enjoy the sea , this guy really got pounded going out
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Dawn
@Dawn
2480
photos
168
followers
123
following
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great shots
November 19th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such great determination. Great action shots.
November 19th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@jeremyccc
@wakelys
Thanking you both for your kind comments
November 19th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Great collage capturing the pummeling
November 19th, 2023
Thanking you both for your kind comments