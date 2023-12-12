Previous
Collapsing by Dawn
12th December 2023

Peter Dulis
Interesting
December 12th, 2023  
Mags
What a shame. Beautiful green grass and trees though.
December 12th, 2023  
Dorothy
Too bad, but made for an interesting photo.
December 12th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini
What a touching image! I hate to see old barns & buildings in decay or worse, collapsed. Nicely captured though.
December 12th, 2023  
