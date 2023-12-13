Previous
One of our 7 hens at mo 4 are laying the 3 younger will start sometime next month all are friendly by Dawn
One of our 7 hens at mo 4 are laying the 3 younger will start sometime next month all are friendly

13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Dawn

Suzanne
Are they Isa Browns? I love chooks!
December 12th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd
Such a beautiful and healthy looking hen ! fav
December 12th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Beautiful colors
December 12th, 2023  
