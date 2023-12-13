Sign up
Previous
Photo 1433
One of our 7 hens at mo 4 are laying the 3 younger will start sometime next month all are friendly
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
3
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2513
photos
167
followers
124
following
1426
1427
1428
1429
1430
1431
1432
1433
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
10th December 2023 1:39pm
Suzanne
ace
Are they Isa Browns? I love chooks!
December 12th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful and healthy looking hen ! fav
December 12th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful colors
December 12th, 2023
