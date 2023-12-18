Sign up
Photo 1438
Muma thrush , but the blackbird kept chasing her she had 3 little ones running around
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
17th December 2023 1:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Poor Muma Thrush being chased by the blackbu=ird , but a beautiful shot of her here ! fav
December 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A delightful portrait!
December 18th, 2023
Dawn
ace
@beryl
Thanks Beryl and yes it was
@corinnec
Thanks Corinne
December 18th, 2023
Mags
ace
I love its spots! Lovely capture.
December 18th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
December 18th, 2023
katy
ace
So pretty and what a terrific photo with wonderful clarity Dawn. The composition makes it a FAV
December 18th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
Poor bird, a few years ago, the tui killed one in my garden.
December 18th, 2023
