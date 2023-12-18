Previous
Muma thrush , but the blackbird kept chasing her she had 3 little ones running around by Dawn


18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Dawn

@Dawn
Beryl Lloyd ace
Poor Muma Thrush being chased by the blackbu=ird , but a beautiful shot of her here ! fav
December 18th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A delightful portrait!
December 18th, 2023  
Dawn ace
@beryl Thanks Beryl and yes it was

@corinnec Thanks Corinne
December 18th, 2023  
Mags ace
I love its spots! Lovely capture.
December 18th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
December 18th, 2023  
katy ace
So pretty and what a terrific photo with wonderful clarity Dawn. The composition makes it a FAV
December 18th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Poor bird, a few years ago, the tui killed one in my garden.
December 18th, 2023  
