A punga tree shadow by Dawn
Photo 1439

A punga tree shadow

19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Dawn

@Dawn
katy ace
What a pretty shadow! It has such a neat pattern
December 18th, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Well spotted. The leading lines or branches draw the eyes to the center.
December 18th, 2023  
Olwynne
Beautiful shadow
December 18th, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
Love this Dawn
December 18th, 2023  
