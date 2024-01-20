Previous
Hoya flower and ant by Dawn
Hoya flower and ant

Dawn

Dawn
katy
The flowers look so fluffy, almost as if they were fabric instead of flowers. Terrific shot of that little photo bomber also.
January 19th, 2024  
Mags
Wonderful!
January 19th, 2024  
Bucktree
Super closeup.
January 19th, 2024  
Monica
Fabulous macro
January 19th, 2024  
FBailey
How pretty - thought they were frozen at first.
January 19th, 2024  
Suzanne
Lovely
January 19th, 2024  
