Previous
Photo 1471
Hoya flower and ant
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
6
2
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2553
photos
167
followers
121
following
1464
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
14th January 2024 7:39pm
katy
ace
The flowers look so fluffy, almost as if they were fabric instead of flowers. Terrific shot of that little photo bomber also.
January 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful!
January 19th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Super closeup.
January 19th, 2024
Monica
Fabulous macro
January 19th, 2024
FBailey
ace
How pretty - thought they were frozen at first.
January 19th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Lovely
January 19th, 2024
