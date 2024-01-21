Sign up
Photo 1472
Fred youngest Grandson in Boras Sweden having a great time
Photo taken by his Mum
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
ace
Cute! He looks like he's about to throw that snow on somebody. =)
January 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
So sweet. He looks like he is having a good time.
January 20th, 2024
Jeremy Cross
ace
Sweet photo
January 20th, 2024
Heather
ace
Cute! I bet he has a plan for that chunk of snow (and look at all that snow!)
January 20th, 2024
katy
ace
What a little cutie, and he doesn’t seem to be affected by that cold snow in the least
January 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
What a cute
January 20th, 2024
