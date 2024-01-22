Previous
My 4th Grandchild has just turned 21yrs he lives at Sandy Bay on the Tutakaka East Coast out from Whangarei by Dawn
Photo 1473

My 4th Grandchild has just turned 21yrs he lives at Sandy Bay on the Tutakaka East Coast out from Whangarei

22nd January 2024 22nd Jan 24

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
403% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely capture! Ooo i like collages they really tell a story.
I bet he loved this!
January 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Great collage and happy birthday to him!
January 21st, 2024  
Heather ace
That's a wonderful collage and birthday card, Dawn! It's great to see these two photos together! Happy Birthday to him!
January 21st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great celebratory collage.
January 21st, 2024  
jackie edwards ace
Happy Birthday!!!
January 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise