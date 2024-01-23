Sign up
Photo 1474
Photo 1474
Last nights moon before it was clouded over. Hand held 300 mm lens with a little cropping
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
4
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2556
photos
167
followers
121
following
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
Views
8
Comments
4
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
22nd January 2024 10:12pm
Bill Davidson
Wonderful detail and great for handheld.
January 22nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Excellent!
January 22nd, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Wonderful capture
January 22nd, 2024
Wendy Stout
ace
Wow that’s so clear
January 22nd, 2024
