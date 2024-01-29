Previous
All lined up , in reality , Mintees on ABs for another embedded grass seed in her foot the others line up hoping for a treat which they get by Dawn
Photo 1480

29th January 2024 29th Jan 24

Dawn

@Dawn
Heather ace
So sweet! I love their upward gazes! (The little one is Meg, from what I recall...?) Fav
January 28th, 2024  
