Previous
Photo 1481
A welcome swallow enjoying late afternoon sun
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
6
5
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2563
photos
167
followers
123
following
1474
1475
1476
1477
1478
1479
1480
1481
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
29th January 2024 6:05pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
katy
ace
FAV an amazing close-up photo, Dawn, fantastic detail
January 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
What a lovely pose and a terrific shot
January 29th, 2024
Dawn
ace
@grammyn
Thanking you Katy and for fav
@busylady
Thanking you Judith also for fav
January 29th, 2024
Larry Steager
ace
Great shot.
January 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A perfect portrait of this cutie
January 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely capture.
January 29th, 2024
