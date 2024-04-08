Previous
I’m really nervous around horses and this one just kept coming closer and closer by Dawn
I’m really nervous around horses and this one just kept coming closer and closer

8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Dawn

Casablanca ace
Uh oh! Great shot of the moment though!
April 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
What a fabulous family moment captured by a photo,
love that you’re drinking something lovely! Very romantic. Beautiful horse just coming to say hello.
April 7th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
That's a funny capture, what a naughty horsey!
April 7th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot of your reaction!
April 7th, 2024  
