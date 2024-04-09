Sign up
Previous
Photo 1499
Suture line well overc50clipscto be removed in about 6 days
Apologies if this causes any distress
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
4
0
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2581
photos
165
followers
123
following
410% complete
View this month »
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Main
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
8th April 2024 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Anne
ace
Knee replacement? Hope all is going well
April 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Neat job! I hope you’re feeling good within yourself, eating well and sleeping.
April 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
Wow! I hope you don't have too much pain at this point, Dawn. In 6 days- that will be a milestone!
April 8th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Reminds me of my foot in 2022
April 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
