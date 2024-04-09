Previous
Suture line well overc50clipscto be removed in about 6 days

Apologies if this causes any distress
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Dawn

Anne ace
Knee replacement? Hope all is going well
April 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Neat job! I hope you’re feeling good within yourself, eating well and sleeping.
April 8th, 2024  
Heather ace
Wow! I hope you don't have too much pain at this point, Dawn. In 6 days- that will be a milestone!
April 8th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Reminds me of my foot in 2022
April 8th, 2024  
