Late afternoon shot Grevilla flower and spider web by Dawn
Photo 1506

Late afternoon shot Grevilla flower and spider web

16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Dawn

@Dawn
Jeremy Cross ace
Lovely shot
April 15th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV magical light and composition!
April 15th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
An awesome shot!
I’m assuming you are home again? Hopefully sleeping better too.
April 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty flower and delicate little spiders web.
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love the back lighting.
April 15th, 2024  
