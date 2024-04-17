Sign up
Previous
Photo 1507
A Fantail NZ native this wee guy and his mate frequently pop inside having a great conversation
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
1
1
Dawn
ace
@Dawn
2589
photos
164
followers
116
following
412% complete
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
16th April 2024 4:57pm
Privacy
Public
Linda Godwin
Great shot of him. Boy what a big tail
April 16th, 2024
