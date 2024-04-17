Previous
A Fantail NZ native this wee guy and his mate frequently pop inside having a great conversation by Dawn
Photo 1507

A Fantail NZ native this wee guy and his mate frequently pop inside having a great conversation

17th April 2024 17th Apr 24

Dawn

ace
@Dawn
412% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Great shot of him. Boy what a big tail
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise