planter

AnnieD challenged me to a 30 photos in 30 minutes challenge. It's HOT so outside won't work. I decided I wanted somewhere I haven't taken photos before ... the shop! Fortunately, both the planter and sprayer are parked in there, along with the plane and all the shop stuff. I took three lenses ... wide angle, macro, and 50mm. Then I set my timer and wandered around. Kind of fun.