Previous
Photo 4359
fall aster
Tiny prairie flowers.
8th September 2024
8th Sep 24
3
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4781
photos
202
followers
157
following
1194% complete
4352
4353
4354
4355
4356
4357
4358
4359
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th September 2024 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
wildflower
,
aster
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 13th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous capture
September 13th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture.
September 13th, 2024
