cessna by aecasey
Photo 4314

cessna

Another from my 30 in 30 push from AnnieD. There are miles and miles to cover checking pastures and fields, and the plane really saves time. (Husband flies ... not me ... )
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1181% complete

April ace
AnnieD @annied ... just one more
July 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Wow, that sounds like a lot to cover.
July 29th, 2024  
