hot and dry

Like everyone, we are hot, but we are also so, so dry. We are now in a severe drought, with no relief in sight. Between the heat, the lack of rain, and the grasshoppers, the yard is a bit of a wasteland. Even the weeds are struggling, though these particular weeds with their funny globes and sticky flowers are flourishing. Since they provide just a bit of color and food for the insects, I've not mowed them this year. It's odd what plants the grasshoppers tend to avoid. There aren't many, but I'm beginning to appreciate each and every one.