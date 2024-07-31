Sign up
Photo 4320
out and about
Every other cat in the yard is stretched out in the shade somewhere. Not Rough. He's always on the lookout for activity in the yard, and comes sauntering over whenever I poke my nose out.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4742
photos
204
followers
156
following
1183% complete
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
2nd August 2024 9:53am
Privacy
Public
Tags
cat
,
april-pets
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Such personality! And what a great cat name 😆
August 2nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful portrait
August 2nd, 2024
Bill Davidson
Nice shot
August 2nd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lucky
August 2nd, 2024
