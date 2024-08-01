Previous
evening by aecasey
evening

Every evening this week the sun has been a big, red fireball as it sets. This evening, when I decided to brave the heat, it's dropping behind some clouds on the horizon and will disappear. Oh well ... nice clouds anyway.
Rob Z
But this is also spectacular.. :)
August 4th, 2024  
