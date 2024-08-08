Previous
evening by aecasey
Photo 4328

evening

Spent some time out in the evening light with the cats after their supper. It was nice to just be quiet.
8th August 2024

ace
@aecasey
Diana
Beautiful markings and light.
August 12th, 2024  
