Photo 4328
evening
Spent some time out in the evening light with the cats after their supper. It was nice to just be quiet.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
Tags
cat
,
april-pets
Diana
ace
Beautiful markings and light.
August 12th, 2024
