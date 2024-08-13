Sign up
Previous
Photo 4333
golden
Annie challenged me to do an abstract so I had a wander to see what I could find. Didn't quite find the abstract I was looking for, but did come across some left behind wheat in the evening sun. I liked the lines and bit of bokeh.
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
2
1
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
15th August 2024 7:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gold
,
macro
,
wheat
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2024
Barb
ace
Oh! This is really beautiful!
August 17th, 2024
