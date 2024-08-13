Previous
golden by aecasey
Photo 4333

golden

Annie challenged me to do an abstract so I had a wander to see what I could find. Didn't quite find the abstract I was looking for, but did come across some left behind wheat in the evening sun. I liked the lines and bit of bokeh.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2024  
Barb ace
Oh! This is really beautiful!
August 17th, 2024  
