Previous
visitor by aecasey
Photo 4336

visitor

I've caught only glimpses of two or three monarchs all summer. This one visited the yard long enough for just one snap. I haven't actually had any of the big butterflies this year. It's disappointing after all the butterflies we had last year.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1187% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Beautiful.
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise