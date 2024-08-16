Sign up
Previous
Photo 4336
visitor
I've caught only glimpses of two or three monarchs all summer. This one visited the yard long enough for just one snap. I haven't actually had any of the big butterflies this year. It's disappointing after all the butterflies we had last year.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
1
1
April
ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
4758
photos
203
followers
158
following
1187% complete
4329
4330
4331
4332
4333
4334
4335
4336
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
17th August 2024 1:04pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful.
August 18th, 2024
