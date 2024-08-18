Previous
field tool by aecasey
Photo 4338

field tool

Another for my push challenge from AnnieD to do an abstract. The mirrors are rather fun when there's nice light.
18th August 2024 18th Aug 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
AnnieD @annied ... another .. taken timely, posted late.
August 20th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Cool
August 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise