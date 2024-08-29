Previous
Next
morning bird by aecasey
Photo 4349

morning bird

Taken through the window, into the sun, with a one-stop exposure compensation on that I forgot to change. Thank goodness for "dehaze" in Lightroom ... not the best, but salvagable.
29th August 2024 29th Aug 24

April

ace
@aecasey
Little did I know when I started this project it would become an integral part of my life. Part journal, part creative outlet, part communication,...
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise