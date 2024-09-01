Previous
Buddha Cat by aecasey
Buddha Cat

Rough was a very feral tom cat who fought all the time. He's now neutered and has become a calm, friendly, rather rotund fellow. You often see him sitting in like this ... funny fellow.
