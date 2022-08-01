Previous
Next
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
195 / 365

Old green Zaanse houses in Krommenie
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Nice architectural photo
August 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise