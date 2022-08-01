Sign up
195 / 365
Old green Zaanse houses in Krommenie
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
195
7
1
365
Tags
green
,
house
,
dutch
,
krommenie
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice architectural photo
August 1st, 2022
