by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 431

New house in ‘Zaanse’ style
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
March 25th, 2023  
Lin ace
Love the selective color
March 25th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
March 25th, 2023  
