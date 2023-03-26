Previous
agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 432

Tulip tree in bloom
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Pam ace
How very beautiful!!
March 26th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 26th, 2023  
Karen ace
What a lovely tree! The buds look like little lights.
March 26th, 2023  
