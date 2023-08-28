Sign up
Photo 582
IMG_3990
These young ducks are waiting for me to open the door for food I do not do that.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
ducks
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
August 28th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
August 28th, 2023
