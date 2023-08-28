Previous
IMG_3990 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 582

IMG_3990

These young ducks are waiting for me to open the door for food I do not do that.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
159% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Nice
August 28th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
August 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise