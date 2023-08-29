Previous
IMG_4004 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
IMG_4004

Chrysanthemum in Keulse pot wit his shadow
29th August 2023 29th Aug 23

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Wylie ace
Interesting and different
August 29th, 2023  
