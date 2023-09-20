Sign up
Previous
Photo 605
IMG_6193
A bouquet of flowers is always nice to receive
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
731
photos
38
followers
42
following
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
Latest from all albums
601
37
602
38
87
603
604
605
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
20th September 2023 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
green
,
flowers
,
pink
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 20th, 2023
