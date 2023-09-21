Sign up
Photo 606
IMG_3972
There are many houses on the water in our neighbourhood they provide beautiful pictures
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
0
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
25th August 2023 4:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
