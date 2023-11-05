Previous
IMG_6373 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 652

IMG_6373

Red grapes they taste delicious
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
"Thinking outside the box" has given you a more interesting composition! Lovely!
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise