Photo 653
Already had a lot of rain now waiting for the next shower
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
799
photos
40
followers
41
following
646
647
648
649
650
651
652
653
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
6th November 2023 9:51am
Tags
black
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌
November 6th, 2023
