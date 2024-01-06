Sign up
Previous
Photo 713
IMG_4521
An owl as decoration
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
0
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
866
photos
42
followers
39
following
195% complete
View this month »
706
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
Latest from all albums
709
3
710
711
4
5
712
713
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
5th January 2024 4:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
decoration
,
owl
