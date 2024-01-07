Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 714

I bought my bread and pastries in this shop for a long time, now it’s closing.
The shop will be demolished and apartments will be built, that’s very sad.
7th January 2024

Agnes

