Photo 714
I bought my bread and pastries in this shop for a long time, now it’s closing.
The shop will be demolished and apartments will be built, that’s very sad.
7th January 2024
Agnes
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
buildings
assendelft
