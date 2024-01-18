Previous
IMG_4556 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 725

IMG_4556

The morning sun colors the tree with a golden glow
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
So pretty!
January 18th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely glowing warmth on the tree
January 18th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise