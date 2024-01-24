Sign up
Photo 731
IMG_4596
What would our neighbourhood duck think about.
He stood quietly on the fench.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
731
2
2
365
iPhone X
24th January 2024 4:34pm
Public
Tags
duck
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very brave & looks comfortable
January 24th, 2024
