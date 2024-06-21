Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 869
Begin of the summer
Close up of the flowers
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1027
photos
45
followers
35
following
238% complete
View this month »
862
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
Latest from all albums
863
864
865
866
867
868
869
8
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th June 2024 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
dahlia
Karen
ace
Very pretty - the yellow dahlia is lovely. Nice shot.
June 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close