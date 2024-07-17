Previous
Long time ago I drew Snow White and the 7 dwarfs
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Wylie ace
Very professional
July 17th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
The could make a magnificent card for children. Very beautiful.
July 17th, 2024  
