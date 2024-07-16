Sign up
Previous
Photo 894
Bouquet for my wedding day
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1052
photos
45
followers
35
following
244% complete
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
15th July 2024 3:27pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
white
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
bouquet
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 16th, 2024
