Previous
IMG_6164 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
84 / 365

IMG_6164

Well cover with coat of arms(crest) of Zaandam
7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
23% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lisa Brown ace
This is a really interesting capture. Great detail and colors. To pretty to be a well cover.
September 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise