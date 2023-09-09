Sign up
85 / 365
IMG_4013
Nice to rest together
9th September 2023
9th Sep 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
713
photos
38
followers
41
following
23% complete
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
83
591
33
84
592
34
593
85
Views
1
Extra 2
Extra 2
iPhone X
iPhone X
Taken
30th August 2023 12:38pm
ducks
