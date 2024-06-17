Previous
Prickly Pair by aikiuser
Photo 383

Prickly Pair

It's rough shooting against a flat, gray sky. But when you spot two Harris's hawks on one sajuaro (yes, it was actually one cacti), even far away, you just shoot regardless and hope for the best.

17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

aikiuser (jenn)

@aikiuser
Helen Westerbeke
agreed - amazing!
June 18th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
That doesn't look very comfortable
June 18th, 2024  
