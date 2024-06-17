Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 383
Prickly Pair
It's rough shooting against a flat, gray sky. But when you spot two Harris's hawks on one sajuaro (yes, it was actually one cacti), even far away, you just shoot regardless and hope for the best.
Thanks for visiting! Peace
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1542
photos
116
followers
118
following
104% complete
View this month »
376
377
378
379
380
381
382
383
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cacti
,
more hawks
,
was way cooler in person
Helen Westerbeke
agreed - amazing!
June 18th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
That doesn't look very comfortable
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close