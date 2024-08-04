Sign up
Photo 431
Lesser Lunch
A Lesser Goldfinch enjoying his seed.
Thank you for all your comments and faves, they are very much appreciated! Peace
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
Tags
bird
,
color
,
sunflower
,
goldfinch
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beauty and such lovely colours.
August 5th, 2024
